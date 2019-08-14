BELTON — A memorial visitation for Barbara Inez Pruitt Rutledge, 75, of Belton will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Rutledge died Sunday, Aug. 4.
She was born Aug. 4, 1944, to Curtis and Florine Lawson Pruitt in Little River. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce E. Rutledge.
Survivors include three sons, Curtis Johnson, Jerry Meredith and Robert Newton; two daughters, Teresa Chardt and Barbara Rembacki; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.