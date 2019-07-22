BELTON — Services for Gregory Brian “Greg” Bond Sr., 66, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Brent Eaton officiating.
Mr. Bond died Saturday, July 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 24, 1952, in Bryan to Roger Earl and Lois Massey Bond. He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1974 and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 1977 with a degree in nursing. He received his master’s degree in nursing administration from the University of Texas at Austin. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He married Susan Gierisch on Jan. 4, 1974, in Bryan. He worked for Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital-Temple. He also worked for Temple College.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Brian Bond and Steven Bond; a sister, Terri Bond Brenton; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.