BELTON — Services with military honors for Roy Lee Maxwell, 95, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Moffat Cemetery with the Rev. Karl Bunjes officiating.
Mr. Maxwell died Friday, Nov. 15, at a Temple nursing facility.
He was born May 13, 1924, in Gatesville to James and Jesse Dossey Maxwell. He graduated high school. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Jeanne Covington on March 17, 1947, in Alvin. He worked as a mason. He later worked for Sinclair Petrochemical Co.
He was preceded in death by his wife in September.
Survivors include two sons, Roy L. Maxwell Jr. and Bill Maxwell; a grandchild; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.