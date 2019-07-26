Services for Charles Fredrick Beechem, 79, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Beechem died Thursday, July 25.
He was born Nov. 26, 1939, in Heidenheimer to Cecil and Ellna Lips Beechem. He was a member of Troy United Methodist Church, the Oenaville Community Center and the Centex Young Farmers Association.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Jo Beechem.
Survivors include his wife, JoAn Lewis Beechem; three sons, Donny Beechem, Danny Beechem and Michael Beechem; a sister, Oneida “Pickle” Bull; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oenaville Cemetery Association; Troy Volunteer Fire Department; or the Chilton Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.