Services for Ethel Jean Brown, 88, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Brown died Thursday, Nov. 28, at a Waco hospital.
She was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Pampa to Otto and Edith Pate. She married James Marcus Brown Jr. on Dec. 15, 1951 in Conroe. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include a daughter, Sheryl Ann Feuge of Mexia; a sister, Esther Jo Pate Johnson of Victoria; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mexia Library, 305 E Rusk St, Mexia, TX 76667.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral Home.