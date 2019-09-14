Services for Teresa Fay Speck, 59, of Temple will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Speck died Sunday, Sept. 8, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 17, 1959, to Burl and Joyce Terry Goodwin. She graduated from Temple High School. She married Roland Speck on Jan. 16, 1998. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include her husband; four sons, Jeremy King, Dustin Marshall, Arthur Marshall and Cody Marshall; a daughter, Tonya King; three brothers, Ferrell, Darrell and Gerald Goodwin; a sister, Melinda Goodwin; and six grandchildren.