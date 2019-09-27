Cheryl Ann (McPherson) Watters, 74 passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 in Killeen, Texas. She was born In Au Train Township, Michigan on September 11, 1945 to Carole Jane (Lehigh) McPherson and Harold Lloyd McPherson. She was preceded in death by her parents, as well as three brothers, Dennis McPherson, William McPherson, Robert McPherson, and sister, Barbara Manjang. Her survivors include five children, Julia Hancock (Kenneth Hancock) James W. Watters (Margaret Watters), Elizabeth Watters, Christina Watters, and Robert Arrevalo. She is also survived by her much beloved 12 Grandchildren, and 11 Great Grandchildren. She lived in Killeen, Texas, and surrounding cities for the crux of her life, amassing countless friends whom loved her dearly.
She was a most beloved Mother, Grandmother, and friend whose presence was both valued, and leaves an immeasurable void.
Her family is holding a visitation in celebration of her life on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple, Texas from 11 am to 1 pm.
Expressions of love and remembrance may be made in lieu of flowers.