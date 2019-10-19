Chester Lee Buchanan
Chester Lee Buchanan, 64 of Hearne, TX went to live and rejoice with the Lord on October 15, 2019.
Chester was born on May 5, 1955 in Cameron, TX to William Mike Buchanan and Irene Casey Buchanan. He went to school in Cameron his entire life and graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1973 (once a Yoeman, always a Yoeman). In his early years, he was a bull rider winning many trophies, buckles and cash over the years. He was also an avid Harley enthusiast and rider until his health forced him to give it up.
On September 23, 1997, Chester married the love of his life Brenda Kiekam. After many wonderful years, Brenda went to live with the Lord, where she has patiently awaited Chester. There is no doubt they are riding their Harleys together again.
He worked many years for Brazos Electric Company as a high voltage lineman, retiring in 2006. In 1991 he started to serve the Hearne community as a volunteer firefighter for the Hearne VFD and worked for them for 20 years.
He was a servant in all aspects of his life, always putting others before himself. As an active member of the Robertson County Cowboy Church in Franklin, TX (where he truly felt at home) he spent many hours volunteering and working with other members of the church. Chester spent his last two days on earth volunteering in the arena and worshiping the Lord at his beloved church. Chester will be missed dearly by his family, church family, cowboy, fireman, wrecker and Harley buddies and yes, those coffee drinking buddies who met every morning and every afternoon, to discuss not only the Hearne news, but the world news as well. He is survived by his daughter Michelle Ann Balkema (Jordan) of Kalamazoo, MI one brother Charles (Buck) Buchanan (Elizabeth) of Rockdale, TX two sisters Shirley Jones of Colleyville, TX and Barbara (Dottie) Pollak (Mark) of Temple, TX and four grandsons Skyler, Logan, Ryder, Phoenyx of Kalamazoo, MI and one great nephew Oliver Pollak of Cypress, TX who thought Chester was the best at everything and could do no wrong. Chester was predeceased by his parents, one brother and four sisters.
Services will be held at the Robertson County Cowboy Church in Franklin, TX on Saturday October 19, 2019. Visitation from 1-2pm with memorial service to follow with Pastor Jimmy Sanders.
