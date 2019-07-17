Jim Hornsby
James (Jim) Arthur Hornsby was born January 3rd, 1948, in Lakeland, Florida. He went home to be with Jesus on
June 30, 2019. He leaves behind his daughter, Brandi, her husband John (Jay) Bakker, granddaughter Sydney Sanders, a sister Martha VonPusch, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Ira Hornsby and Edna Asbury, his brother Bobby Hornsby, and a sister Sara Hornsby Cude.
Jim graduated from Flagstaff High School in 1966. He earned the Purple Heart and Bronze Star while serving in the United States Navy, during a tour in Viet Nam.
Jim married Belinda Menendez on January 14, 1977. He was the Salutatorian at Florida Bible College in Kissimmee. Jim worked planting churches while doing missionary work in Romania (1994-1997). His heart to help the less fortunate lead him to Churches Touches Lives for Christ (CTLC) in Temple, a non-profit organization that offers groceries, clothing, counseling, and more. He became Director in 2011. While at CTLC, Jim began assisting with Feed My Sheep late in 2012. Feed My Sheep is a nonprofit organization that provides daily meals and many other services to the homeless (and those at risk of becoming homeless). He was voted in as President by the Board of Directors in April 2013. Jim reached out to community leaders, churches, and organizations to provide the food needed for the meals and to obtain help with the needs at Feed My Sheep and CTLC. Through Jim’s leadership, the community came together to meet the needs of those who needed a hand-up. Jim was instrumental in turning Avenue G into an Avenue of Hope. His legacy will long be remembered.
A memorial service will be held at Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Avenue G, Temple TX 76504 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10AM. Pastor Elwyn Johnston will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Feed My Sheep “One Stop Clinic”, PO Box 141, Temple, Texas 76503.
Paid Obituary