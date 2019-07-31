Dr. Joseph
Michael Jez
Dr. Joseph Michael Jez of Colleyville, Texas passed away on June 20, 2019. He is remembered by his family, friends, colleagues and all people who know and loved him.
Michael was born in Temple, Texas on January 9, 1951 to his parents, Mary Jo and Joe D. Jez. His sister Katrina was born six years later. He grew up in central Texas and attended Saint Mary’s Catholic grade school until high school were he attended Saint Johns Catholic High School in Ennis, Texas. Upon graduation he had received the High Boy award as he had the highest grades of all of the students in his graduating class. After high school Michael attended Texas A&M University where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in zoology. He was accepted and attended UT Southwestern Medical School which followed with residency in anesthesia before he began his private practice of 40 years in Bedford, Texas. Michael was also a lector in his last few years at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Michael is survived by his daughter Christina Michelle Jez, wife Bonnie Christine Jez, Sister Katrina Jackson, mother Mary Jo Franklin and stepfather Ed Franklin. Michael is preceded in death by his son Christopher Michael Jez and father Joseph D. Jez.
A Prayer Vigil and Christian wake will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Bedford, Texas, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church, 3713 E. Harwood Road, Bedford, Texas 76021. A reception will follow in the Great Hall at Saint Michael’s. In lieu of flowers a contribution to the American Cancer Society, Saint Jude Children’s Hospital or ASPCA would be welcomed.
