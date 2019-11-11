Services for Lester M. Abel, 84, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Burial will be in Reeds Lake Cemetery.
Mr. Abel died Saturday, Nov. 9, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Jan. 10, 1935, in Cameron to Gus and Hulda Mackroth Abel. He graduated from Buckholts High School in 1952. He married Margaret Williams on Jan. 15, 1960. He worked for Wilsonart in Temple.
Survivors include his wife of Rogers; two sons, Larry Abel of Davilla and Gary Abel of LaSalle, Colo.; a daughter, Terrie Easley of Temple; a sister, Lina Holubec of Rogers; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.