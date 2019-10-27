Betty Jo Nichols
Betty Jo Nichols, age 82, of Temple passed from this life during early afternoon hours of Thursday, October 24, 2019 at a local nursing facility. Born on the 16th day of July 1937 in Buckholts, Texas she was the daughter John and Clara (Zedlitz) Henson.
In her early years Betty attended school and graduated from Buckholts. On December 24, 1955 Betty would make her union with Jimmy Don Nichols binding at the Hope Lutheran Church in Buckholts. The newly wed couple would spend the next 63 years together walking hand-in-hand building a life and a family together. Betty made a career as a registered nurse. After her retirement in the early 90’s she spent her days reading, embroidering or taking care of her beloved cats. Betty and Jimmy also had a travel trailer which they loved to use, going to different places all over the United States. Her favorite place to be was in the mountains in Colorado or down in the Big Bend country of south Texas. Her family knew when she got home she would always bring them a rock back from wherever she and Jimmy had been. Betty was a caring and soft-spoken lady, but she could put her foot down when the need would arise and you knew then she meant business. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Temple and has been a resident of Temple for the past 62 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and 1 daughter Cindy Dixon.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband Jimmy Nichols of Temple, 2 daughters Sherry Inscore of Temple and Denise Bowen of Killeen as well as 1 brother David Henson of North Carolina. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Moffat Cemetery on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10 o’clock a.m. at the cemetery. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon between the hours of 3 and 5 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary