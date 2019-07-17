ROCKDALE — Services for Bueford Dale Owens, 89, of Rockdale will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Cameron.
Mr. Owens died Monday, July 15, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 20, 1929, in Lee County to Morris and Jessie Jewel Stewart Owens. He was a graduate of Milano High School. He married Effie Ellen Gay on Aug. 26, 1950, in Caldwell. They have lived in Rockdale since 1953 and were formerly of Houston. He retired as a traveling mechanic with Southern Pacific Railroad. He was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
He was preceded in death by son, Andrew Jay Owens; and a daughter, Susanne Tillman.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Bueford Dale Owens Jr. of Rockdale; three daughters, Linda Brown of International Falls, Minn., Gloria C. Daniel of Hutto and Shirley Yvonne Owens of Spring; a sister, Iona Crimm of Cameron; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.