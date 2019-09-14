William (Bill) Otto Henninger, age 77.
Born September 20, 1941, in Santa Rosa, California, to Otto and Bessie Henninger.
Bill grew up in Bodega Bay, California with his brother, Walter Henninger. He graduated Tomalas High School in 1959. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy, stationed aboard the Ticonderoga aircraft carrier where he fuelled aircraft.
Bill met Kelly Cockrell at Action World Bowl and they married on May 1, 1992. They resided in Destin, Florida, where Kelly worked at the Destin Log and Bill was an owner and captain of the Christy Sue, a deep-sea fishing boat. They enjoyed shooting pool and partaking in barbeque competitions.
Bill passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Temple. He was preceded in death by his son, William (Billy) Page; his wife, Kelly Henninger; and his father, Otto Henninger.
Survivors include his daughter, Christine Page and husband, Patrick Shannon of Saint Charles, Illinois; daughter, Amber Morrison-Kaiser and husband, Jeff Kaiser and three grandchildren Rain, Brea and Skyler of Portland, Oregon; brother, Walter Henninger and wife, Peggy Henninger of Herford, Arizona. Additionally, Bill had a brother in-law and two sister-in-laws, as well as, several nieces and nephews.
Bill left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and he will be missed by all due to his charismatic personality.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in honor of Bill to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.