A Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia C Thompson, 102, of Temple will be noon Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Ranjan Cletus officiating
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Thompson died Sunday, Nov. 17, at a local care center.
She was born Nov. 10, 1917, in Rosebud. She was a member of St. Mary’s Parish.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert.
Survivors include three sons, Richard Thompson, Michael Thompson and Patrick Thompson; three brothers, George Cruz, Ray Cruz and David Cruz; two sisters, Delia Rivera and Helen Yglesias; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s School Trust Fund, 1019 S. Seventh St, Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.