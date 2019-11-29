BELTON — Services for Bernardo “Barney” Rodriguez, 53, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Rodriguez died Monday, Nov. 25, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 20, 1966, in Lubbock to Dolores and Severino Rodriguez. He worked in construction. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include two sons, Bernardo Anthony Rodriguez of Temple and Joshua Rodriguez of Little River-Academy; a daughter, Mikenzie Rodriguez of Little River-Academy; four brothers, Joe Rodriguez, Oscar Rodriguez and Candy Rodriguez, all of Temple, and Steve Rodriguez of Leander; three sisters, Sylvia Rodriguez of Round Rock, Isabel Fisher of Temple and Carol Rodriguez; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremations Services in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.