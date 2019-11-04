BARTLETT — Services for Lovedia Jean Wade, 89, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett.
Mrs. Wade died Saturday, Nov. 2.
She was born Aug. 25, 1930, in Prairie Dell to John Russ and Tula Trilby Lynch Patterson. She graduated from Salado High School. She attended Mary Hardin Baylor College. She married Donald Scott Wade on Oct. 12, 1951. She worked for Bartlett Independent School District and Will O Bell Nursing Home. She later operated a child care service.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Diana Lynn Wade; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Donald Scott Wade Jr., Joel Wade and Samuel LaDale Wade; a daughter, Donna Kay Wade; two brothers, Samuel Patterson and Dale Patterson; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.