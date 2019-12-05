Daisy Mae Hamilton
Nov. 23, 1935 – Dec. 2, 2019
Daisy Mae Hamilton, age 84 of Evant, passed away on Monday, December 02, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Scott’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Flint Creek Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 - 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
Daisy was born on Nov. 23, 1935 in Greenville, SC to the late Franklin Odell and Violet L. Rutledge Jones. She married Alfred Wayne Hamilton on Feb. 2, 1955. They met while he was stationed in South Carolina and she was a waitress. After their marriage, they moved to Ft. Worth, Oklahoma and Missouri, where he was stationed in the Air Force. In 1969, they moved to Oglesby, where they resided for 49 years and raised seven children. She was also a waitress at Andy’s Restaurant in Gatesville for 14 years. In her spare time, she canned and cooked. She was a member of Pearl Baptist Church and former member of First Baptist Church of Oglesby.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1993; son, Michael Clark; sisters, Pearl Kelly, Gloria Dean Jones and Merrill Simmons; brothers, Paul Jones, Zebbie Jones, Billy Jones, Donnie Jones and Jerry Jones.
She is survived by sons, David Hamilton, James Hamilton and wife, Liz; daughters, Brenda Watson and husband, Joe, Debbie Hamilton and husband, Larry Locke, Mary Daniels and husband, Red, Kim West and husband, Curtis; sisters, Bessie Moss, Sherrill Simmons; brother, Kinney Jones; 16 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Bluebonnet Health Services, 307 Londonderry Dr., Waco, Texas 76712.
