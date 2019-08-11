Carlie Burdett
05.02.1946 – 08.01.2019
Carlie Sue (Hunter) Burdett, 73, of Georgetown passed on August 1, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019 at The Worship Place in Georgetown, Texas.
Carlie’s life is a story of love and devotion to her dear husband Tom, to their children Bliss, Shannon and Dorie, to their five grandchildren, and to her faith, music, friends and community. She leaves with us music that brings joy, tears, humor and dignity. Carlie generously shared her many talents, her deep well of compassion, her natural joy and grace, her sweet spirit and her passionate energy with us all.
She was born Carlie Sue Hunter to Mayme Powers Hunter & J. Marvin Hunter, Jr.,
in Baird, Texas on May 2, 1946. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Tom Burdett, daughter Bliss Burdett, son Shannon Todd Burdett, daughter Dorie Susan Burdett Pickle and husband Ben Pickle, like-a-son Erik Ringen of Oslo, Norway; grandsons Erik Allen Burdett, Thomas Blake Burdett and wife Allison, granddaughter Hanna Carlie Pak, and grandsons Henry Duke Pickle and George Marvin Pickle. She is also survived by her brother Jack Hunter and sister Dolores Farrell and many nephews and nieces.
Her love story with Tom began in Kerrville, Texas in 1963 and inspired her life through the years – as students at The University of Texas, through the next 40 years as residents of the Texas panhandle and the hill country, through their many travels and adventures, and as active community members based in Georgetown, Texas in recent years. Carlie and Tom were partners in private and public life – Carlie as spouse to Tom at events for his law firm, Tom as spouse to Carlie at her music performances, and for each other at their church, charitable and civic leadership roles. Their love was further manifested in 2003 when Carlie’s kidneys failed and Tom donated one of his healthy kidneys through transplant to Carlie giving her another 16 years of precious life, health and sweet partnership through it all.
Carlie’s Christian faith was central to her life and fueled her creative energy. She was thankful to God for every good gift and offers her music as a celebration of life as well as an encouragement to those who are dealing with life’s problems and stresses.
Carlie grew up with the love of letters, history and geology as her parents were newspaper publishers – by training a Texas historian and school teacher. Her parents, her Aunt Lettie and her siblings Dolores, Jack & Elmyra all shared a deep connection with music, poetry and art. Carlie passed this love of the creative arts on to her children, grandchildren, music students and church and local communities – from singing while canning fresh picked green beans in her busy kitchen in Hereford, Texas to performing classic piano solo masterworks at her own senior recital as a music theory and composition major at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas (B.A. with Honors 1984). In recent years, she performed at her Austin Wednesday Morning Music Club and brought joy to her mother’s nursing home chapel services. She could play by ear any song you might request for occasions ranging from weddings to Christmas gatherings to playdates with grandchildren.
Carlie composed hundreds of sacred and secular works, some of which will remain available on her website at www.carlieburdettmusic.com. One of her favorite anthems is entitled “The Worship Place.” She built on her passions for math, poetry, song and piano to develop a distinctive composition style and craft, informed by her extensive study of composition methods.
Carlie’s public service to her community has included piano and vocal performances as well as accompanying, directing and singing in church, college and community choirs; membership and service as Chaplain, Sacred Music Chairman, and Together We Sing Chair for the Wednesday Morning Music Club in Austin; Life Member of Texas Federation of Music Clubs; membership and leadership in Hereford Music Study Club and Amarillo MacDowell Study Club; facilitating women’s Bible classes; singing in the choir and serving as Choir Secretary at The Worship Place, Sun City, Georgetown; member of the Board of Directors of Chisolm Trail Communities Foundation in Georgetown; Advisory Board member for the McLane Children’s Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White Hospitals; and member of Seeds of Strength.
Carlie passed away peacefully on Thursday August 1, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple, Texas with her family by her side and her music playing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts made in Carlie’s honor go to one of the following organizations in which she was an active member in recent years:
Wednesday Morning Music Club, Austin, Texas
c/o Katherine Shields
2001 Big Canyon Drive, Austin, Texas 78746
The Worship Place Choir
811 Sun City Blvd, Georgetown, Texas 78633
McLane Children’s Medical Center
c/o BSW Central Texas Foundation MS-20-S103
2401 S. 31st Street, Temple, Texas 76508
