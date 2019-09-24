Robert Lee Coufal, age 77, Temple, Texas, went home to be with our heavenly father on September 22, 2019, after a short illness.
Robert was born May 4, 1942, in the Red Ranger community of Bell County to Robert Frank Coufal and Evelyn Moeller Coufal. Graduated from Rogers High School in 1960 and then went on to join the army. He served in the 49th Armored Division of the National Guard for 5 years and during that time he was called up for the Cuban Crisis. He married his loving wife Patsy Ann Hill on June 1, 1963, at Ocker Brethren Church and they enjoyed 56 years together. He was an original member of the Evangelical Brethren Church. He worked for Mayborn Enterprises at KCEN and Temple Daily Telegram for 50 years and retired January 1, 2015.
Robert loved life and he was always busy. He enjoyed mowing yards from 1966 until 2019, upon his illness. He learned to make jewelry, faceted stones and cabs after joining Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society. He went metal detecting from 1972 to 2019 in Temple and the surrounding areas. He enjoyed woodworking from making instruments, scroll work, making special pens from wood on a lathe.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of more than 56 years, Patsy Coufal of Temple; a daughter, Yvette Coufal of McKinney; and a son, Dwain Coufal and wife, Sandi, of Temple; two grandsons, Luke Coufal and Andrew Coufal, of Temple. He enjoyed being with each of them.
He is also survived by his sister, Betty Baird of Temple; four brothers, Larry Coufal and wife, Joyce, of Moffet; Gary Coufal and his wife, Darla, of Fort Worth; Kenneth Coufal and his wife, Ellen, of Buckholts; and Glenn Coufal and wife, Debbie, of Belton. Two sisters-in-law, Shirley Lewis, of Elizabethton, Tennessee; and Sandra Hill, of Troy; many aunts, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Robert Frank and Evelyn Coufal; a brother, William “Billy” Coufal. His in-laws, Ocie and Carlee Hill; two brothers-in-law, James Hill and Lester Lewis; two nieces, Cheryl Lewis and Deborah Lowery.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Scanio-Harper in Temple. Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
