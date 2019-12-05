No services are planned for Carl Wayne Barber Sr., 69, of Temple.
Mr. Barber died Sunday, Dec. 1, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born Feb. 24, 1950, in Fort Worth to Roby L. and Dorothy L. Barber.
He was a member of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth. He attended I.M. Terrell High School, served in the U.S. Army and attended trade school for building maintenance.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Cemoni-Barber of Border City, N.Y.; two sons, Carl W. Barber Jr. of Poway, Calif., and Vincent D. Barber of Lexington, S.C.; a brother, Roby Barber Jr. of Beaumont; and five sisters, Geraldine Gipson of Dallas, Jacqueline Scott and Shannon Hunter, both of Temple, Casandra Barber of Arlington and Vicki Wiley of Dallas.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.