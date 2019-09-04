Juanita Hicks passed from this life August 30, 2019. She was born in Colorado City, Mitchell County, Texas to Earl and Lillie Merket Brown in December 30, 1925. Juanita was one of 4 children, including her brothers Ted and Lee, and her sister Earlene. She graduated from Colorado City High School and Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas.
She married Clarence W. Cook, Jr., her high school sweetheart, in 1947 following his return from WWII. Juanita and Clarence lived in Fort Worth Texas, McCamey Texas, Bakersfield California, Houston Texas, and Temple Texas. He passed away in February of 1989. They were married 42 years.
She taught school in Houston, Texas for a number of years at Windsor Village Elementary, where she taught kindergarten and first grade. She loved children, and they loved her. She touched many young lives. She moved to Temple with her husband Clarence in retirement in 1982.
In 1996, she married Vernon Hicks of Belton, TX. Vernon passed away in March of 2018. She was blessed to have found 22 good years with Vernon.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Temple, and a member of the Dawson Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and both husbands. She is survived by her only child, Clarence Cook III and daughter-in-law, Debra Cook. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a service for Juanita at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 4th at 10 a.m., with Pastor Tom Robbins officiating.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Temple.
Online guestbook available at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.