BELTON — Services for William Jenkins Whisenant, 85, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Whisenant died Thursday, July 25, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 7, 1933, in Cleburne to Cyril LeRoy and Doris Louise Goodale Whisenant. He graduated from Cleburne High School in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and Vietnam War. He married Lieselotte Orwat on Dec. 23, 1963, in Monch, Germany. She preceded him in death. He married Sopha Green on Sept. 25, 2005, in Killeen. He worked for the Sante Fe Railroad. He was a member of the Masons and Key Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Nicolas Green; a sister, Jimmie Louise Whisenant; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon Monday at the funeral home.