BELTON — Services for Jeremy Michael Kissire, 40, of San Antonio will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Jeremy Franks officiating.
Burial will be in Pendleton Cemetery.
Mr. Kissire died Wednesday, Nov. 13, at his residence.
He was born March 3, 1979, in Conway, Ark. He graduated from Belton High School in 1997. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas State University in 2007. He worked for Dell Children’s Hospital in Austin and with the Children’s Hospitals Association of Texas. He also worked for The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, Allergy and Asthma Clinic.
Survivors include a son, Kyan Kissire; a daughter, Teagan Kissire of Georgetown; his mother, Debbie Alston of Temple; and his grandparents, Ken and Evelyn Henke of Hot Springs Village, Ark., and Benny Kissire and Dean Gallagher of Morrilton, Ark.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association; or to the Cancer Treatment Center at Baylor-Scott & White Medical Center.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.