Mildred Collier “Lanky” Lancaster, age 93, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on July 25, 2019. She was one of the first female coaches in the central Texas area and spent 32 years teaching and coaching in Troy, Rock Springs, Holland, and Temple schools. She was a believer in Jesus Christ. She had a long and adventurous life and left behind a strong legacy of faith, family, humor, and friendship.
Mildred was born in Belfalls, Texas to W.C. Collier, Jr. and Sallie Plemmons Collier, and was one of five children. She and her twin sister, Doris, were born on September 1, 1925. She attended Troy schools, graduated from Temple High School is 1943, and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from North Texas State Teacher’s College in 1947. She met C.W. “Fats” Lancaster and they were married in 1950 for 36 years, until his passing in 1986. They enjoyed many years together raising “The Twins” - Larry and Linda, participating in sports, attending ballgames, and travelling in their motor home.
Temple High School held a special place in Mildred’s heart, where students and athletes affectionately called her “Lanky”. She spent 25 years coaching and teaching at Temple HS, where she created the girls’ athletic programs out of her own pocket starting in 1955. She fought for equality for girls’ sports, but was a strong supporter of the boys’ athletic programs as well. In addition, she also was sponsor of the THS cheerleaders, drill team, and the tumbling team. In the 1960’s, Dunbar H.S. and Temple H.S. merged together. Lanky provided guidance and leadership during the end of school segregation as the new building housing Temple H.S. opened in 1966. Her Mile Relay broke the National Record in 1975 and one team member made the U.S. Olympic track team. Her track, volleyball, and basketball teams competed in district, regional, and state championships. Lanky was proud that many of her student-athletes went on to college athletic careers and became teachers and/or coaches themselves. She retired after a 32-year teaching career in 1980, but still continued to attend games and support sports teams. In 2005, to commemorate 50 years of supporting Temple H.S. sports, the THS girl’s fast-pitch softball field was dedicated to Coach Lancaster.
Mildred was a tremendous athlete and competed in basketball, volleyball, tennis, and softball. She played fast-pitch on several travelling teams including the Templettes. She was known for her competitive spirit, her humor, and for her fastball and change-up. There was no such thing as a Participation Trophy to Mildred Lancaster.
Music also played an important part of Mildred’s life. She was a talented self-taught musician who played the piano, organ, and accordion by ear. She entertained residents of local nursing homes, the VA Center, the Elks Lodge, and the Bell Co. Retired Teachers Association. A highlight of Mildred’s life was to be asked to entertain U.S. soldiers at Ft. Hood during WWII. She also played the accordion for German POW’s who were held at McCloskey Hospital, located where Temple College is today.
Preceded in death by: Husband, C.W. Lancaster, Twin Sister, Doris Collier, Sister, Virginia Krapes, and Brothers, George W. Collier and W.C. Collier, Jr.
Survivors: Twins, Linda Lancaster and Larry Lancaster (Kirsten), Grandchildren, Kie, Cale, Thea, and Duncan Lancaster, Nephews, Jack (Dorothy), Bill and George Collier, John K. Lancaster, and Nieces, Jacque and Susan Collier, and a host of great-nephews/nieces. Close friends of the family include the Tina Stephenson, Ruthie Bolin, Shirley Burnett, the Garrisons, the Knox Family, and members of the Templettes fast-pitch softball team.
A visitation will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 P.M. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home followed by burial at Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff of Scott and White Hospital and the Palliative Care Dept. If you have a favorite memory or funny story about Mildred Lancaster, please share with the family at the following address: LLanky44@att.net. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Temple Animal Shelter or the Ralph Wilson Youth Club in her memory.
