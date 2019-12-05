BELTON — Services for Otis Smith, 86, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Smith died Monday, Dec. 2, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 31, 1933. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War from Company “C”, 702nd Armored Infantry Battalion, 1st Armored Division, stationed at Fort Hood. He retired after more than 30 years of federal service including stints at the Temple Post Office, the Temple VA hospital, Darnall Army Hospital, and the Fort Hood office of the Defense Logistics Agency.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Saundra Sue Baber Smith.
Survivors include two sons, Larry Smith of Emory and Gary Smith of Temple; a daughter, Vicki Shuttlesworth of Belton; two sisters, Winnie Van Besien of Emory and Dot Atwell of Midlothian; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Helping Hands Ministry, PO Box 1923, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.