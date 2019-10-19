BELTON — Services for Carol Ann Amberson Edwards, 78, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at First United Methodist Church in Temple.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Nov. 2 in Edwards-Ireland Cemetery in Ireland, Texas.
The body was cremated.
Mrs. Edwards died Wednesday, Oct. 9, at a Temple nursing home.
She was born was born Jan. 11, 1941, in Birmingham, Ala., to Anston Cordell and Annie Genece Blacketer Amberson. She graduated from Sunset High School. She attended Texas Wesleyan College in Fort Worth. She received a bachelor’s degree from Mary Hardin-Baylor College. She received a master’s degree from Southwest Texas State University. She married Billy Jack Edwards on Nov. 25, 1960, in Dallas. She worked at Jack County Hospital and the Texas Education Agency. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Round Rock.
Survivors include a son, Stacey Scott Edwards; a daughter, Jacqueline Carol Edwards of Temple; a sister, Vickie Lee Amberson Armstrong of Sanger; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 102 N 2nd St. Temple, TX 76501; or any charity.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.