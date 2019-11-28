Paul Frank
Pennington
Paul Frank Pennington, age 49, born on August 17, 1970 in Melrose Park, Il and passed tragically in Temple Tx on Nov 4th 2019.
He is preceded in death by his father James Pennington, brother David Pennington, his sister Nancy Pennington and daughter Vanessa Pennington.
Paul is survived by his three sons: Christopher Bartek, Edward Pennington and James Pennington. His mother Paula Taylor and his step father Harold Crutsinger. Numerous siblings, His twin sibling Pamela Hill, her spouse Darrell, Brothers Tom Pennington his spouse Barbara, Jim Pennington, Gower Lucas and spouse Tray, Gregg Johnson, Patrick Johnson and spouse Jaye. Step brother Matthew Crutsinger and spouse Jaye and step sister Sue Balch. He is also survived by his fiancé Jewel Miller as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed working with his hands and was employed by Clyde Fowler as a ranch hand, also his main hobbies included woodworking, building furniture and drawing. He was working each day to make his life better and in turn make those around him better as well.
