Services for Louise S. Spohn, 89, of Troy will be private.
Mrs. Spohn died Friday, Nov. 15, at a local care center.
She was born March 6, 1930, in Marlin to William Raymond and Gladys Marlin Shook. She graduated from Troy High School. She married Eddie Spohn on July 24, 1947. She was a member of Troy United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband on May 1, 2007.
Survivors include a son, Alan Spohn of Waco; a daughter, Linda Weinstein of Rogers; a sister, Dorothy Roming of Temple; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.