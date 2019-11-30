BELTON — Services for David Charles Knadle, 33, of Afghanistan and formerly of Fort Hood will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Vista Community Church in Temple.
Mr. Knadle died Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Afghanistan.
He was born May 2, 1986, in Newark to Edward A. and Charlene J. Knadle. He graduated from Richland High School in 2003. He received a bachelor’s degree from Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth in 2008. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Precious Silkey. He worked for Apex Capital in Fort Worth.
Survivors include his wife; a stepson, Eason Daniel Bertone; a daughter, Starling; his parents; three brothers, Michael Knadle, Jonathan Knadle and Stephen Knadle; and his grandmother, Kay F. Johnson of Highlands, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to armyfisherhouses.org/donation; or the USO.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.