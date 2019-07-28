Mr. Charles Fredrick Beechem, age 79 of Troy, passed from this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday July 29, 2019 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with burial to follow at Bellwood Memorial Park and Cemetery.
Charles Fredrick Beechem was born November 26, 1939, to Cecil and Ellna Lips Beechem in Heidenheimer, Texas. Charles enjoyed working and had a servant’s heart, he was a member of the Troy United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family, flying his powerchute, hunting, boating and skiing. He was named an honorary member of the Oenaville Community Center and was a member of Centex Young Farmers Association. He won numerous awards for sales and achievement in the agriculture industry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Terri Jo Beechem; and brother, Cecil “Whitey” Sharon Beechem.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife, JoAn Lewis Beechem; three sons, Donny Beechem and wife Becky, Danny Beechem and wife Julie, and Michael Beechem and wife Milissa; sister, Oneida “Pickle” Bull and husband Jim; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; as well as many other beloved friends and family.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Victor Hulsey and team at Scott & White Emergency.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the Oenaville Cemetery Association, Troy Volunteer Fire Department, or Chilton Volunteer Fire Department