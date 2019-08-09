BELTON — Services for Shirley Bruton Hooks, 79, of Belton will be noon Monday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mrs. Hooks died Thursday, Aug. 8, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 13, 1940, in Belton to Edward Andrew “Son” and Ola Mae Reynolds Kelley. She married Curtis Bruton in 1958. Later she married Howard Hooks. She was a member of the Free Pentecostal Church in Belton. She worked for Rockwool in Belton and American Rockwool in Nolanville for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by two husbands; and a grandchild.
Survivors include three sons, Billy Smith of Copperas Cove, Bobby Smith of Morgan’s Point Resort and Steven Bruton of Arlington; two daughters, Kelly Grimes of Jonesboro, Ark., and Casey Bruton Finney of Morgan’s Point Resort; a sister, Christine Rhoades; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.