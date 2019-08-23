BELTON — Services for Guadalupe P. Trevino, 68, of Temple will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Trevino died Thursday, Aug. 15, at her residence.
She was born May 6, 1951, in Rosebud to Domingo and Erfugio Perez. She retired as a custodian.
Survivors include her husband, Guillermo P. “William” Trevino; two sons Zade William P. Trevino and Joseph P. Trevino, both of Temple; two daughters, Sylvia Trevino Soto of Temple and Gloria P. Oldaker of Killeen; a brother, Joe Perez of Houston; two sisters, Rosa Compos of Temple and Janey of Belton; and six grandchildren.