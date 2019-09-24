CAMERON — Services for Victor Joseph Borgas, 66, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Monica Catholic Church with the Rev. Dimitrij Colankin officiating.
Burial will be in Hernandez Cemetery.
Mr. Borgas died Saturday, Sept. 21, at a Temple hospital.
He was born March 6, 1953, to Lucio and Margarita Cavazos Borgas. He was a compress worker and laborer. He was a Catholic.
Survivors include five brothers, Albert Borgas, Barnifacio Borgas, Pete Borgas and Manuel Borgas, all of Cameron, and Matilde Borgas of Plainview; and three sisters, Terry Borgas of Rhode Island, Maximina Johnson of Rockdale and Margarita Zuniga of Cameron.
A rosary will be recited 7 p.m. Thursday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.