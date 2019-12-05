Services for Pauline Malone, 93, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Malone died Wednesday, Dec. 4.
She was born Nov. 9, 1926, in Marlin to Clyde and Dorothy Louise Wirtz Nutt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Donell Malone.
Survivors include three daughters, Donna Lynn Malone Helbert, Cynthia Ann Malone Bailey and Nelline Elizabeth Malone Weems; a son, Randall Lee Malone; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Love of Christ Food Pantry c/o Western Hills Church of Christ Temple.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.