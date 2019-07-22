Services for Bea Bennight, 72, of Rogers will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mrs. Bennight died Sunday, July 21, at her residence.
She was born Oct. 14, 1946, in Rogers to Thomas and Faye Hillyard Morgan. She married Bobby Bennight on Jan. 6, 1966, in Cameron. She was a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2002.
Survivors include three sons, Larry Bennight and Donny Bennight, both of Rogers, and Bobby Bennight of Little River-Academy; two brothers, Acie Morgan of Rosenberg and John Henry Morgan of Houston; three sisters, Lillie Hegemeyer of New Ulm, Pansy Kubeczka of Sealy and Edie Fuentes of Rogers; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.