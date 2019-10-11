BELTON — Services for Arminda Galicia de Nunez, 74, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Galicia de Nunez died Thursday, Oct. 10, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 13, 1945, in Mexico to Meliton and Juanita Lomeli Galicia. She worked for American Desk, Aramark at Scott & White and in home health care. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Elizabeth N. Johnson of Lott, Marie Thornton of Lexington and Rebecca Krusell of Moody; a brother, Jorge Galicia of Mexico; two sisters, Celina Galicia and Aurora Galicia, both of Mexico; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.