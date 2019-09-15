A Mass of Christian Burial for Johnnie Joseph Bartek, 95, of Oenaville will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Catholic Church with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Cyclone.
Mr. Bartek died Thursday, Sept. 12, at a local care center.
He was born Oct. 25, 1923, in Cyclone to John and Emily Doskocil Bartek. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He married Viola Stermer on Oct. 14, 1947, in Cyclone. He was a farmer. He also worked for Blevins Lumber Co. He was member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Jan. 30, 2015.
Survivors include two sons, Johnnie Wayne Bartek and Larry Bartek, both of Belton; a sister, Georgie Stermer; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 18801 Cyclone Branch Road, Burlington, TX 76519.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m.