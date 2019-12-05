SALADO — Services for Wylene Freeman Williams, 82, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Salado Church of Christ with Joe Keyes and Max Pratt officiating.
Burial will be in Salado Historic Cemetery.
Mrs. Williams died Wednesday, Nov. 27.
She was born Aug. 30, 1937, in Ripley, Miss., to S.A. and Zora Freeman. She graduated from Olton High School, and from Abilene Christian College with an elementary education degree. She taught school and managed family businesses in Oklahoma City, Waco, Colorado, Temple, Salado and Talpa. She was a member of the Salado Chorus, ABWA and local civic groups.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Bennie Williams; a son, Barry; two daughters, Marci and Mindi; a brother, Doyle Freeman; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cherokee Children’s Home.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.