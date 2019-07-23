A Mass of Christian Burial for Alfonso Rangel Martinez Jr., 80, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Martinez died Sunday, July 21, at a local nursing facility.
He was born Nov. 21, 1938, in Falls County to Alfonso Sr. and Simona Rangel Martinez. He served in the National Guard. He was a member of LULAC Council No. 4746, the Santa Fe Railroad Union and the Greyhound Association.
Survivors include five daughters, Sylvia Guillen, Patricia Sabedra, Ernestina Duncan, Rita Ramos and Amy Martinez; five brothers, Basilio Martinez, Joe Albert Martinez Sr., Jesse Ray Martinez, David Martinez and Andy Martinez; three sisters, Mary Helen Jimenez, Susan Sedillo and Virginia Martinez; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.