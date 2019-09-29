Elizabeth “Betty” Anne Decker
Elizabeth “Betty” Anne Decker, age 90 of Temple, left for heavenly peace Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Betty was born in Shreveport, LA, on March 28, 1929 to Thelma Grace and Joe Perkins. She graduated from Leesville High School, Leesville, LA, in 1946. She then worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell until she retired as a sales representative.
Betty was a caring and giving person. After her husband Bill’s death, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease in 1985, she founded the local Temple support group for Alzheimer’s caregivers, which she led for 27 years. She became very close to many of the caregivers and their families. She also became a strong supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and MD Anderson Cancer Center after her son, Jimmy, lost his battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Her support will live on in honor of both her and her son. Among her many gifts, she set up a scholarship fund in honor and memory of Jimmy, at his alma mater, McNeese State University, Lake Charles, LA.
Betty was such a good friend to those she befriended. She never met a stranger, she was NEVER lacking in HUGS, she was loved by so many, and she gave so much love.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. William H. “Bill” Decker (1985), her only son, James Douglas “Jimmy” Cleveland Jr. (2005), her two younger sisters, Margie P. Abbott (2003), and Peggy M. Tuck (2014), and her mother, Thelma Grace Montiville (1981).
Survivors include her two nephews, Hubert “Hub” Jordan (Leesville, LA), and wife Sandy, and Keith Gentile (San Angelo, TX), and wife Frances. Also, her two nieces, Pamela Pascale (Spring, TX), and Angela Dotson (Leesville, LA), and 1 great niece and 5 great nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home at 3110 Airport Road, Temple, TX, 76504.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00am at the funeral home with Rev. Lillian Hinds, pastor of Meadow Oaks Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in memory of Elizabeth Decker to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org - 800-608-3023) or to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center (gifts.mdanderson.org - 855-993-6637).
