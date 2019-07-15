LAMPASAS — Services for Melissa D. “Mo Mo” Jordan, 63, of Lampasas will be 10 a.m. today at Sneed Funeral Chapel in Lampasas.
Burial will be in Naruna Cemetery.
Mrs. Jordan died Friday, July 12, at a Lampasas hospital.
She was born Aug. 28, 1955, in Lampasas to Charles Marshall and Vera I. Menefee Newton. She graduated high school in Lampasas in 1973. She worked for a food plant, H-E-B and Country Kitchen. She was a member of Naruna Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Lee Jordan; two daughters, Tracy Pugh and Trisha Pugh; two sons, Colton Jordan and Emmett Pugh Jr.; her mother; a sister, Debra Cattles; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Naruna Cemetery Association.