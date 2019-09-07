BELTON — Services for Donna Mae Nelson Carrell, 83, of Belton will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with Jeff Miller officiating.
Mrs. Carrell died Wednesday, Sept. 4, in Belton.
She was born Feb. 2, 1936, in Sargent, Neb., to John E. Nelson and Ruth Luella Hummel. She married Lloyd H. Carrell on Jan. 1, 1956, in Raton, N.M. She was an elementary school teacher. She was a member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority and Foundation United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, John Carrell of Abilene; a daughter, Cynthia Stovall of Belton; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.