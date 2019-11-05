ROCKDALE — Services for Terry Allen Keck, 62, of Burleson will be 2:30 p.m. Friday in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rockdale with the Rev. Keith Koehl officiating.
Mr. Keck died Thursday, Oct. 31, at the VA hospital in Dallas.
He was born Aug. 1, 1957, to Earnest Fay and Mary Jane Thibodeaux Keck in Rogers, Ark. He served in the Marine Corps. He married Irene Leyendecker on May 25, 1996, in Fort Worth. He worked as a state- and nuclear-certified welder. He was a member of the Fort Worth Gem and Mineral Club. Later he became a member of the Arlington Gem and Mineral Club, and served as vice president. He also was a silversmith.
Survivors include his wife, Irene Keck of Burleson; three stepchildren, Candy B. Schlicke of Portland, Ore., Chris B. San Migel of Austin and Rahja R. Leyendecker of Crowley; three brothers, Earnest Keck of Texarkana, Jimmy Keck of Louisville and Roger Keck of Mount Pleasant; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.