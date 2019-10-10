James E. Tate, 84, of Rogers passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at a local hospital. James was born to Eloys and James Tate on June 23, 1935 in Rogers, Texas. He spent his days working for Central Freight Lines, Inc.
Private family services will be held at a later date. His body was cremated. Memorials and flowers for James may be sent to 3711 Hopi Trail, Temple, Texas, 76504.
James is survived by his wife, Maureen Tate, whom he married on October 7, 1960; his son, Kirby Tate of Temple; his daughters, Carla Casey of Temple, and Cristie Smith and husband Gary of Temple; his grandchildren, Jason Fulton, Adam Tomasek, Brittney Tomasek, Kirsten Smith, and Hannah Casey; and his seven great grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.