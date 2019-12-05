MARIETTA, Okla. — Services for William Edward “W.E.” “Eddie” Cornelison, 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today at Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home in Marietta, Okla., with Brian Harlan officiating.
Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Marietta,
Mr. Cornelison died Sunday, Dec. 1, at a local hospital.
He was born Dec. 12, 1941, in Marietta to William Earl and Alvah May Thompson Cornelison. He graduated from Marietta schools in 1960. He moved to Brownwood. He served in the U.S. Army, 1961-63. He moved to Odessa then back to Brownwood, where he married Joy Lynn Tubbs in 1966. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad Company and relocated to Temple. He retired in 1988 as a brakeman and conductor.
Survivors include three sons, Edward Cornelison, Scott Tubbs and Michael Tubbs, all of Temple; two daughters, Sheryl Cornelison Spence of Gulf Shores, Ala., and Gail Cornelison of Odessa; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. today at the funeral home.