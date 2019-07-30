Private services will be held for Kathleen Box, 62 of Eddy.
Mrs. Box died Monday, July 29, at her residence.
She was born March 22, 1957, in Denton to George Monroe Morgan and Melinda Ann Tilley. She married Daniel G. Box on May 16, 1990. Kathleen was a nurse in the Central Texas area.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Audrey Beebe.
Survivors include three sons, David Lowry, Ernest Stith and Heath Box; a daughter, Christina Culp; her mother; a brother, George Morgan Jr.; two sisters, Nancy Morgan and Evelyn Herndon; 19 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Hospice, 2420 Wycon Dr., Waco, TX; Lone Pine Baptist Mission Fund, 299 N. US HWY 287, Palestine, TX; or McLane Children’s Hematology Oncology General Fund, 2401 S. 31st Street, MS-20-S103, Temple, TX 76508.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.