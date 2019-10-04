Jimmy Nick Proctor
Jimmy Nick Proctor, 72, passed away peacefully on Sept 25, 2019, in Temple Texas. Jimmy Nick was born in Temple, TX on December 1, 1946 to William Nick Proctor and Lottie Helen Proctor.
Jimmy Nick attended Jarrell ISD and graduated in 1965. He went on to attend some classes at Texas Tech University before he was drafted to the army in 1966. He proudly served his country from 1966-1969 in the 25th Infantry Tropic Lightning Division. He was awarded Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Star Service medals, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Expert Rifle Awards. Jimmy Nick was a member of The American Legion Post #317.
Jimmy Nick married Clarice Mertink on April 25th, 1970 at Zion Lutheran Church in Walburg, TX. They had four children together. Kimberly, James, Robin, and Joseph Proctor.
Jimmy Nick was employed by W.W. Grainger from 1969 to 1979. He went on to work for Bolsins Electric from 1983-1988, Watson/Warren Electric from 1988-2001 and completed his electrical career with Dealers Electric in 2006. Jimmy Nick enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, watching old westerns and military movies. He loved coaching little league baseball and watching football, especially the Longhorns or Cowboys. In his later years he enjoyed visiting with friends at VFW post.
Jimmy Nick is proceeded in death by his father, William Nick and mother Lottie Helen Proctor. He is also proceeded in death by one daughter, Robin Proctor.
He is survived by his two younger brothers, Joe Proctor of Spring, Texas and Theron Proctor of Pflugerville, Texas. One daughter, Kimberly Proctor of Belton, Texas. Two sons, James and wife Cynthia Proctor of Taylor, Texas and Joseph Proctor of Jarrell, Texas. Along with his grandkids, Dylan Syms of Taylor, Bradley and Alyssa Proctor of Pflugerville, Texas, Joshua Fairchild of Waco, and Breken and Anistin Proctor of Taylor, Texas.
We want to thank Veteran’s Hospital of Temple and Waco, Texas. The Wellington Nursing Home in Temple, Texas and The Compass Rehabilitation Center of Temple, Texas.
A visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, October 6, from 5-7 pm at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel.
The funeral service will take place on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 9 am at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel with the burial to follow at 11 am at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen.
Any memorial contributions made in Jimmy Nick’s name can be sent to The American Legion Post #317 in Jarrell, Texas.
