Richard Glenn Schiller
Richard Glenn Schiller was born June 11, 1941 in Bell County. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday, July 19 at the age of 78. He was born the oldest of six children to Nelson and Christine Lueck Schiller.
Richard attended school at Lost Prairie and graduated in 1959 from Rogers High School. He farmed in East Bell County and worked at American Desk when he was in high school. He married Charlene Hoffman on April 8, 1961. They lived in Bryan/College Station and he worked in Agriculture Research at Texas A&M University for 15 years. He went on to be co-owner of Hakco, a precast concrete fabricator for 20 years. He established two additional businesses – Custom Fabrication and Boss Game Systems. He retired in 2006.
Richard and Charlene were blessed with three children, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Charlene, his wife of 46 years, preceded him in death in 2007. He was also preceded by his parents Nelson and Christine Schiller.
Richard married Marlene B. Lastovica, August 9, 2008. They lived in Temple and ranched the Lastovica Angus Farm in Temple and the Schiller Bar S Cattle and Wildlife Ranch at Millersview, Texas.
Richard was active member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Belton. He worked with Salt and Light Food Pantry, Body of Christ Community Clinic of Belton, Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, The Golden Age Club of Belton, Temple Cultural Activity Center, and Bell County Museum of Belton. He was also involved in the Knights of Columbus, RVOS Lodge, Texas Angus Association, Trophy Hunter Association, National Rifle Association, Texas Southwest Cattle Association, and Bell County Retired School Employees Association.
Richard was an avid hunter, having hunted in Africa, Texas, Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska. He and Marlene enjoyed their travels to Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Canada, New York, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, and a long 6000 mile swing up the West coast. He enjoyed dancing, Texas A&M football, Texas Rangers baseball, and Dallas Cowboy football. His garden and orchard brought him great joy and especially getting to share his harvest with others. His engineers mind allowed him to build almost anything.
He is survived by his wife
of 11 years, Marlene B. Lastovica-Schiller of Temple, son Richard “Ricky” Schiller (Melody) of Colleyville, son Mike Schiller (Carla) of College Station, daughter Tammy Hoskens (Russ) of College Station; grandchildren Drew Schiller (Shelby) of College Station, Richard “Charlie” Schiller (Yasseen) of Trophy Club, Greg Schiller ( Dr. Courtney) of Keller, Troy Schiller (Rachel) of College Station, Austin Sims of College Station, and Matthew Sims of College Station; great grandchildren Ella and Ronan.
His marriage to Marlene brought a wonderful blessing of an expanded family and he loved all the Lastovicas. Step-sons Deacon Ronnie Lastovica (Krissie) of Belton, Dr. Robert Lastovica (Abban) of Fredericksburg, Steven Lastovica (Sandra) of Salado; grandchildren Lauren Holub (Paul) of Houston, Lance Lastovica (Melissa) of Houston, Luke Lastovica of Belton, Logan Lastovica (Mary Avery) of Port Townsend, Washington, Mollie Dreibrodt (Canaan) of New Braunsfels, Mattie Lastovica of Edinburg, Stephanie Marburger (Braken) of Temple, Stuart Lastovica of Salado; great grandchildren Hanna, Henry, Hope, Piper, Towns, and Charlie.
Three sisters Regina Lundy, Anita Wuebker (Buck) of Chilton, Belinda Williams (Roger) of College Station, and two brothers Nelson Schiller Jr (Becky), of Weatherford and Jim Schiller (Kris) of Gulf Shore, Alabama and many loved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews with a special niece Marsha Schiller-Lunde (Thomas) of Belton.
A visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Wednesday evening and rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Ronnie Lastovica officiating. The Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton Texas with the Reverend Harry Dean, Jr. as the Celebrant; Concelebrant Reverend Sang Quan assisted by Deacon Armando Aguirre, Deacon Oscar Valeriano, and Deacon Ronnie Lastovica followed by a bereavement lunch at the Church. Private burial will follow the luncheon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Body of Christ Community Clinic in Belton or Christ the King Catholic Church Salt and Light Food Pantry, 210 E. 24th Ave Belton, Texas 76513.
Special thanks to the medical staff of Baylor Scott and White of Temple and College Station, and St Joseph of Bryan – especially his primary doctor, Dr. Fasolino of Belton, Dr. Munshi, and Dr. Derhman of Baylor Scott and White Temple, and Stacey Ross of Standard Home Hospice.
Richard will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was a caring person who shared his knowledge and gifts to help others.
