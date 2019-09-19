Dr. William F. (Bill) Floyd went to be with his Lord on September 15, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Gatesville. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.
Bill was born November 10, 1929 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Hiram Carl Floyd, Sr. and Gladys Ona Winfield, the third of four children. He always said it wasn’t his fault he was born in Oklahoma and that he came to Texas as soon as he could. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1947 and then went to Baylor for a year. He was in the Golden Wave Band and had loads of fun. But his studies suffered, so he joined the Army and served as a Medic at Camp Hood (now Fort Hood) for a year. This helped him realize that college was a better choice. So he went back to Baylor and graduated three years later with a double major in Biology and Chemistry, several minors and excellent grades, all while holding down three jobs.
Baylor graduation was in August of 1952 but he said his best day of that year was September 6 when he married Neta Jean Rogers, a partnership that lasted just over sixty-seven years. They went through Medical School together and served six years as a Flight Surgeon in the Air Force while having four beautiful daughters. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force as a Captain.
Bill practiced medicine in Gatesville for fifty-four years. He also served Gatesville in countless volunteer capacities to make it a better place. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He did physicals for the athletes and worked with the Band Boosters. He was also in the Lion’s Club and served on the boards of the Coryell County Museum and the Central Texas Hospitality House and as president of the School Board. He loved to sing in the choir at First Baptist Church and the Texas Country Gentlemen barbershop chorus.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, HC Floyd, Jr. and Bert Allen Floyd, Sr. and by his daughter Bonny Billings and husband Wayne.
Bill is survived by his wife, Neta; sister, Marinel Floyd Schnizer Henderson and husband Ray; daughters, Rebecca (Becky) Wilkins and husband, Wayne, Elizabeth (Betsy) Berry and husband, Clayton, and Beverly McNeal and husband, Scott; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
To continue Bill’s legacy of generous giving to the Gatesville community, the family asks that monetary donations in his memory be sent to the Dr. Bill and Neta Floyd Scholarship Fund c/o Gatesville ISD, 311 S. Lovers Lane Gatesville, TX 76528